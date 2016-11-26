In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell points out the many ways that people get in their own way and block their blessings. Negativity, for instance, which Erica says is doubt in disguise; mediocrity, which is doing just enough, and not your best. She also talks about the dangers of holding on to your past, and walking around with a lot of guilt, and fear.

Erica breaks down how all of those things contribute to keeping yourself from your blessings. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Joy Living: 5 Ways People Block Their Blessings was originally published on GetUpErica.com