Donald Trump Elected 45th President Of The United States

Donald J. Trump has won the 2016 presidential election, making him the president-elect and soon to be the 45th president of the United States of America. During his acceptance speech Trump said Hillary Clinton called him to concede although she has yet to make a formal concession speech.

Trump’s victory threatens to change much of the progress that was started under the Obama administration. Trump has said that if elected he will repeal Obamacare, end the nuclear agreement with Iran and change the trade deals with many countries, most notably Mexico and Canada.

Trump’s victory is significant in many other ways. He won Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states that haven’t voted Republican since the 1980’s. He also won all the important battleground and swing states, including North Carolina.

Trump will also have the support of a GOP-led Senate when he takes office in January. This means he will have a lot of support when appointing the Supreme Court Justices, which could have far reaching impacts on America for a long time.