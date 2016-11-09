Trump, Cooper Lead Election Results In North Carolina

Although the race for president hasn’t officially been called, Donald J. Trump won the popular and electoral college votes in North Carolina although Hillary Clinton was the choice for Mecklenburg County voters.

Here is a breakdown of how others fared in key elections North Carolina and Mecklenburg County:

North Carolina ::

US Senate :: Richard Burr

:: Richard Burr US House District 1 :: G.K. Butterfield

:: G.K. Butterfield US House District 2 :: George Holding

:: George Holding US House District 3 :: Walter B. Jones

:: Walter B. Jones US House District 4 :: David Price

:: David Price US House, District 5 :: Virginia Foxx

:: Virginia Foxx US House, District 6 :: B. Mark Walker

:: B. Mark Walker US House District 7 :: David Rouzer

:: David Rouzer US House, District 8 :: Richard Hudson

:: Richard Hudson US House District 9 :: Robert Pittenger

:: Robert Pittenger US House District 10 :: Patrick McHenry

:: Patrick McHenry US House District 11 :: Mark Meadows

:: Mark Meadows US House District 12 :: Alma Adams

:: Alma Adams US House District 13 :: Ted Budd

:: Ted Budd NC Governor :: Roy Cooper

:: Roy Cooper NC Lt. Governor :: Dan Forest

:: Dan Forest NC Attorney General :: Josh Stein

:: Josh Stein NC Secretary of State :: Elaine Marshall

:: Elaine Marshall NC Supreme Court Justice :: Michael Morgan

:: Michael Morgan NC Treasurer :: Dale Folwell

Mecklenburg County ::

US Senate :: Deborah K. Ross

:: Deborah K. Ross US House, District 9 :: Robert Pittenger

:: Robert Pittenger US House, District 12 :: Alma Adams

:: Alma Adams NC Governor :: Roy Cooper

:: Roy Cooper NC Lt. Governor :: Linda Coleman

:: Linda Coleman NC Attorney General :: Josh Stein

:: Josh Stein NC Secretary of State :: Elaine Marshall

:: Elaine Marshall NC Supreme Court Justice :: Michael Morgan

:: Michael Morgan NC Treasurer :: Dan Blue

:: Dan Blue NC State Senate 37 :: Jeff Jackson

:: Jeff Jackson NC State Senate 38 :: Joel Ford

:: Joel Ford NC State Senate 39 :: Dan Bishop

:: Dan Bishop NC State Senate 40 :: Joyce Waddell

:: Joyce Waddell NC State Senate 41 :: Jeff Tarte

:: Jeff Tarte NC House of Representatives 88 :: Mary Belk

:: Mary Belk NC House of Representatives 92 :: Chaz Beasley

:: Chaz Beasley NC House of Representatives 98 :: John R. Bradford

:: John R. Bradford NC House of Representatives 99 :: Rodney Moore

:: Rodney Moore NC House of Representatives 100 :: John Autry

:: John Autry NC House of Representatives 101 :: Beverly Earle

:: Beverly Earle NC House of Representatives 102 :: Becky Carney

:: Becky Carney NC House of Representatives 103 :: Bill Brawley

:: Bill Brawley NC House of Representatives 104 :: Andy Dulin

:: Andy Dulin NC House of Representatives 105 :: Scott Stone

:: Scott Stone NC House of Representatives 106 :: Carla Cunningham

:: Carla Cunningham NC House of Representatives 107 :: Kelly Alexander

:: Kelly Alexander Transportation, Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Bonds :: Yes

:: Yes Mecklenburg County Commissioners At-Large :: Pat Cotham, Trevor Fuller, Ella Scarborough

:: Pat Cotham, Trevor Fuller, Ella Scarborough Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 1 :: Jim Puckett

:: Jim Puckett Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 2 :: Vilma Leake

:: Vilma Leake Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 3 :: George Dunlap

:: George Dunlap Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 4 :: Dumont Clarke

:: Dumont Clarke Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 5 :: Matthew Riddenhour

:: Matthew Riddenhour Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 6 :: Bill James

