Election Night 2016 (Photos)

Election 2016 will be remembered as the night that elections were too close to call. Republican nominee Donald Trump lead Democratic nominee Sec. Hillary Clinton by about a 1% margin at 1:30 a.m.

Trump won North Carolina, Florida and several other key states in the race.

In North Carolina, challenger Democratic Roy Cooper lead incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory by a razor thin margin. The results of that race aren’t expected until later this month.

Sen. Richard Burr handily defeated challenger Deborah Ross. Incumbent Rep. Alma Adams won again.

