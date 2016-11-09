CLOSE
Election 2016
HomeElection 2016

Election Night 2016 (Photos)

0 reads
Leave a comment
Election 2016 At Slate

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

Election 2016 will be remembered as the night that elections were too close to call. Republican nominee Donald Trump lead Democratic nominee Sec. Hillary Clinton by about a 1% margin at 1:30 a.m.

Trump won North Carolina, Florida and several other key states in the race.

In North Carolina, challenger Democratic Roy Cooper lead incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory by a razor thin margin. The results of that race aren’t expected until later this month.

Sen. Richard Burr handily defeated challenger Deborah Ross. Incumbent Rep. Alma Adams won again.

For more local results click here.

Election 2016 At Slate

Election Night 2016 (Photos)

19 photos Launch gallery

Election Night 2016 (Photos)

Continue reading Election Night 2016 (Photos)

Election Night 2016 (Photos)

Election Night 2016 (Photos) was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Deborah Ross , Donald Trump , Election 2016 , Richard Burr

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close