CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Artists Show Tonight To Benefit Sister House And Charlotte Uprising

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sister Song event

Source: Courtesy of Sister Song / Courtesy of Sister Song

The Atlanta-based organization SisterStrong is expanding to Charlotte with the help of Charlotte Uprising activist Ashley Williams. The group will host an artist benefit show tonight at the Goodyear Arts.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

“SisterSong’s mission is to strengthen and amplify the collective voices of Indigenous women and women of color to achieve reproductive justice by eradicating reproductive oppression and securing human rights. One of the ways that we do this is through harnessing art to tell stories, shift conversations and create culture change,” Williams said.

SisterSong uses the arts to raise awareness of injustices. It will benefit Charlotte Uprising and SpiritHouse of Durham, NC, local organizations that strive to inform, strengthen, and organize their communities.

The show will include local and national performance artists, visual artists, musicians, mixed media artists, and poets at Goodyear Community Arts.

Sister Strong

SisterSong Artist Showcase

9 photos Launch gallery

SisterSong Artist Showcase

Continue reading SisterSong Artist Showcase

SisterSong Artist Showcase

Artists Show Tonight To Benefit Sister House And Charlotte Uprising was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Charlotte protests , Charlotte Uprising , SisterSong

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close