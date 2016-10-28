Artists Show Tonight To Benefit Sister House And Charlotte Uprising

The Atlanta-based organization SisterStrong is expanding to Charlotte with the help of Charlotte Uprising activist Ashley Williams. The group will host an artist benefit show tonight at the Goodyear Arts.

“SisterSong’s mission is to strengthen and amplify the collective voices of Indigenous women and women of color to achieve reproductive justice by eradicating reproductive oppression and securing human rights. One of the ways that we do this is through harnessing art to tell stories, shift conversations and create culture change,” Williams said.

SisterSong uses the arts to raise awareness of injustices. It will benefit Charlotte Uprising and SpiritHouse of Durham, NC, local organizations that strive to inform, strengthen, and organize their communities.

The show will include local and national performance artists, visual artists, musicians, mixed media artists, and poets at Goodyear Community Arts.

