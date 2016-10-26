Local Pastor Calls For Return Of Race Lunches

0 reads Leave a comment
Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Rev. Tony Marciano wants to bring back Friday Friends, a weekly lunch series focused on race, according to a Charlotte Observer article.
Don’t miss: Black Charlotte Business Executives Launch Charlotte Unity Initiative
Marciano issues the challenge in a column that will appear in several community newspapers Friday. In it, he provides a list of questions to discuss on six consecutive Fridays.
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!
“Find somebody of a different race and just have coffee with them,” Marciano said in an Observer interview.
Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council
63 photos Launch gallery
Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council
1. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 1 of 63
2. Mayor Pro Tem Vi LylesSource:Tonya Jameson 2 of 63
3. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 3 of 63
4. City Council Al AustinSource:Tonya Jameson 4 of 63
5. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 5 of 63
6. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 6 of 63
7. 14749494542518Source:Tonya Jameson 7 of 63
8. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 8 of 63
9. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 9 of 63
10. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 10 of 63
11. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 11 of 63
12. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 12 of 63
13. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 13 of 63
14. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 14 of 63
15. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 15 of 63
16. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 16 of 63
17. City Councilman Kenny SmithSource:Tonya Jameson 17 of 63
18. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 18 of 63
19. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 19 of 63
20. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 20 of 63
21. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 21 of 63
22. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 22 of 63
23. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 23 of 63
24. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 24 of 63
25. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 25 of 63
26. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 26 of 63
27. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 27 of 63
28. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 28 of 63
29. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 29 of 63
30. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 30 of 63
31. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 31 of 63
32. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 32 of 63
33. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 33 of 63
34. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 34 of 63
35. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 35 of 63
36. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 36 of 63
37. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 37 of 63
38. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 38 of 63
39. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 39 of 63
40. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 40 of 63
41. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 41 of 63
42. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 42 of 63
43. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 43 of 63
44. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 44 of 63
45. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 45 of 63
46. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 46 of 63
47. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 47 of 63
48. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 48 of 63
49. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 49 of 63
50. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 50 of 63
51. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 51 of 63
52. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 52 of 63
53. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 53 of 63
54. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 54 of 63
55. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 55 of 63
56. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 56 of 63
57. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 57 of 63
58. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 58 of 63
59. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 59 of 63
60. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City CouncilSource:Tonya Jameson 60 of 63
61. 14749493562358Source:Tonya Jameson 61 of 63
62. 14749493514186Source:Tonya Jameson 62 of 63
63. 14749493459856Source:Tonya Jameson 63 of 63
Local Pastor Calls For Return Of Race Lunches was originally published on oldschool1053.com
comments – add yours