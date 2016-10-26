CLOSE
Charlotte
Local Pastor Calls For Return Of Race Lunches

Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Rev. Tony Marciano wants to bring back Friday Friends, a weekly lunch series focused on race, according to a Charlotte Observer article.

Marciano issues the challenge in a column that will appear in several community newspapers Friday. In it, he provides a list of questions to discuss on six consecutive Fridays.

“Find somebody of a different race and just have coffee with them,” Marciano said in an Observer interview.

