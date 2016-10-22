CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Protestors Suing CMPD Over Tear Gas Use

0 reads
Leave a comment
Peaceful Protest

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

Seven Charlotteans are suing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department over officers use of tear gas during the September riots after the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, according the Charlotte Observer. The plaintiffs filed the petition in federal court.

Don’t Miss: Hillary Clinton To Sit Down With BLM Activists DeRay Mckesson & Brittany Packnett

The plaintiffs want the court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent police from using force against non-violent protestors, according to the Observer article.

Text :: Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!The plaintiffs include leaders of Ashley Williams, an organizer of Charlotte Uprising.

“I never thought the police would attack civilians like this,” Williams, said Friday night in a statement announcing the lawsuit the Observer reported. “Rubber bullets, batons, smoke bombs, flashbangs — we’ve seen it all…”

The Observer also reported that the protest cost taxpayers $4.6 million, mostly in police overtime. That includes $122,000 in property damage to city-owned buildings such as the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Convention Center, along with police equipment and vehicles. The Charlotte Area Transit System had $26,000 in property damage.

Charlotte Protests

Powerful Photos From Charlotte Protest [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Photos From Charlotte Protest [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Powerful Photos From Charlotte Protest [PHOTOS]

Powerful Photos From Charlotte Protest [PHOTOS]

On Tuesday, September 20, Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer while waiting at the bus stop to pick up his child. Details on how he died and the reasons for his death vary between the community, family and police. His death has sparked outrage in a city that is normally calm and peaceful in response to similar incidents.

Protestors Suing CMPD Over Tear Gas Use was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Black Lives Matter , charlotte riots , Charlotte Uprising , Keith Lamont Scott

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close