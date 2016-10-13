[Watch] Seavy Sutton Choral Wins Spirit Of Praise “Joyful Noise” Competition

Congratulations to the ladies of Seavy Sutton Choral for winning the “Joyful Noise” competition at the 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise celebration! They will now have a chance to be a part of the hit stage play “Spare The Rod, Spoil The Child” written & produced by Dr. Mildred Summerville and starring Grammy award winner Le’Andria Johnson!

“Spare The Rod, Spoil The Child” will be at the The Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC November 5th and you can get your tickets here.

Watch their performance above along with the runner ups The Powell Family and Largo High School Choir!

The Powell Family:

Largo High School Choir:

