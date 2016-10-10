[Watch] Pastor Charles Jenkins Bring Love & War To Spirit Of Praise

10.10.16
Pastor Charles Jenkins brought the love and the war to the 9th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration! Jenkins gave his fans a very energetic and fun version of his Warryn Campbell-produced single “Winning” and finished it off with the favorite “This Means War.”

[Watch] Pastor Charles Jenkins Bring Love & War To Spirit Of Praise was originally published on praisedc.com

