Maurette Brown Clark Reveals Her Radio Favorites [Exclusive Video]

While it’s hard for her to just pick a few, Maurette Brown Clark shares who some of her favorite singers to listen to on the radio are. Here’s a hint: It’s not herself!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sounds of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

 

