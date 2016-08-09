0 reads Leave a comment
While it’s hard for her to just pick a few, Maurette Brown Clark shares who some of her favorite singers to listen to on the radio are. Here’s a hint: It’s not herself!
Catch Maurette on the all new “Sounds of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Maurette Brown Clark Reveals Her Radio Favorites [Exclusive Video] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
Also On Praise 100.9:
comments – add yours