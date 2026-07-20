Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Actress Paige Hurd & NBA Star Royce O'Neale Tie The Knot

Actress Paige Hurd & NBA Star Royce O’Neale Tie The Knot

Published on July 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Paige Hurd Royce O'Neele Getty
Source: Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images / Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Actress Paige Hurd and Charlotte Hornets player Royce O’Neale officially said “I Do” in a luxury fairy tale castle wedding in New York.

The two tied the knot on Saturday, July 18 in Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. The couple told PEOPLE that their wedding was everything they hoped for “a fairy tale” that still felt like their authentic selves, full of candlelight surrounded by loved ones.

To add a special touch, Hurd, 34, hired a special string arrangement for her procession that blended DMX’s “X Gone’ Give It To Ya” with the traditional “Wedding March” to honor her late godfather and rap icon DMX.

Some of the couple’s famous friends were in attendance, including Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell and DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, among others.

Hurd and DMX, born Earl Simmons, met in 2003 while filming Cradle 2 the Grave. His family later embraced her as a goddaughter, and the two remained close in the years that followed.

Hurd and O’Neale exchanged vows before 221 guests in total, and shared that they are looking forward to building their lives and family together.

“It means choosing each other for life — a partner, a teammate, a home,” O’Neale said in an interview with PEOPLE. “She makes everything feel like home.”

The two newlyweds plan to honeymoon in Greece.

Actress Paige Hurd & NBA Star Royce O’Neale Tie The Knot was originally published on foxync.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

12 Items

11 Best Black TV Dads Who Showed Us What Real Fatherhood Looks Like

Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Dealerships out the door prices a problem?

New investments into education other statewide priorities.

Sharpen Focus: Turn Setbacks Into Wealthy Comebacks | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Fastest Growing City for Office job, Not Anymore

SNAP Recipients Can't Be Restricted From Buying Soda And Candy

Recent
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Heartwarming Moments From Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members Class

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Tom Homan: 'There's An Issue' If ICE Agents Didn't ID Themselves

10 Items
Crime  |  Keenan Higgins

Right Or Wrong? Mom Murders Man Hiding Under Daughter’s Bed

30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Politics  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Marco Rubio And Stephen Miller’s Criminalization Of The Left Was Tested On Black America First

Music  |  Nia Noelle

Still That Girl: Karyn White on Life, Love & the One Voyage Cruise

3 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Actress Paige Hurd & NBA Star Royce O’Neale Tie The Knot

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close