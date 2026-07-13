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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members

Sheila E., SWV's Cheryl "Coko" Gamble and Niecy Nash-Betts are among the newest members of the illustrious sisterhood

Published on July 13, 2026

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  • Zeta Phi Beta Sorority inducted an exceptional class of 2026 honorary members.
  • The new members include renowned figures across industries like entertainment, politics, and community service.
  • The sorority honors women who embody its core values of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood.
Sorority members listen as United States Vice President and
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The organization known for “Finer Womanhood” just got a little finer with the induction of its new honorary class!

On July 11, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated welcomed its Alpha Omega Chapter Class of 2026 during its International Grand Boulé in Nashville. Honorary membership is the highest recognition for non-members.

In a statement, Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., Zeta Phi Beta’s International First Vice President for Membership, said, “The Alpha Omega Chapter recognizes extraordinary women who exemplify Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, and we are honored to welcome this exceptional class into the Zeta sisterhood.”

Added Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant, the sorority’s International President & CEO, “Their achievements have inspired countless lives, and we are honored to welcome them into our sisterhood as we continue creating lasting impact together.”

Zeta Phi Beta’s 2026 Honorary Member Class

  • Rep. Karen D. Camper – Tennessee State Representative, military veteran & first Black woman to lead a caucus in the Tennessee General Assembly
  • Pamela Champion – Anti-Hazing advocate and founder of the Be A Champion Foundation
  • Sheila Escovedo (a.k.a. “Sheila E.”) – Grammy Award-winning musician, known as the “Queen of Percussion”
  • Aliya Crawford – Award-winning PR executive, brand strategist, and entrepreneur
  • Dr. Grisanthia “San” Franklin – Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, producer, and pastor of The Love Center South Church (Nashville)
  • Cheryl “Coko” Gamble – lead vocalist of R&B group SWV & mental health awareness advocate
  • Danielle Green – U.S. Army veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and motivational speaker
  • Sheri Jones-Moffett – Celebrated gospel artist, one-half of acclaimed duo “Ted & Sheri”
  • Valerie “Chef Val” Knight – Internationally recognized chef, entrepreneur, humanitarian and community advocate
  • Dr. Milan Love McPherson (“a.k.a. Dr. Love”) – Nationally recognized relationship expert, certified marriage & family counselor, and founder of Love Infinity, Inc.
  • Taral Hicks-Dawson – Acclaimed actress, singer, and entertainer (Credits: A Bronx Tale, Belly)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts – Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, producer & TV host (Credits: Clean House, Reno 911!, Claws)
  • Elise Neal – Actress, producer, entrepreneur & advocate (Credits: The Hughleys, Rosewood, Hustle & Flow)
  • Patti Phillips – Nationally recognized leadership expert, executive coach and CEO of Women Leaders in Sports
  • U.S. Rep Lateefah Simon – U.S. representative for California’s 12th Congressional District, nationally recognized civil rights advocate and community organizer
  • Kellee Stewart – Award-winning actress, writer, producer and advocate (Credits: Guess Who, My Boys, Midnight, Texas)
  • Jenisha Watts – Award-winning journalist, staff writer for The Atlantic, editor, and author

These ladies joined an elite list of trailblazers and icons who have joined the sisterhood over the years, including Esther Rolle, Sarah Vaughn, Anita Hill, Vivica A. Fox, Rep. Rashida Talib, Stephanie Mills, and more.

Check out more notable members in the link below!

RELATED: Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members was originally published on majicatl.com

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