Listen Live
Close
Politics

Federal Judge Sides With NAACP In Mail-In Voting Lawsuit

Over the last several weeks, the Trump administration has lost several federal lawsuits targeting its crusade against mail-in voting. 

Published on July 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

California Election verifying process
Source: MediaNews Group/The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images / Getty

Another day, another L for President Donald Trump in his campaign against mail-in voting. On Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the United States Postal Service (USPS) from implementing a new rule that would place limitations on mail-in voting.

The Hill reports that District Judge Emmet Sullivan sided with the NAACP in a lawsuit filed over a rule proposed by the Postmaster General David Steiner. In a Senate hearing last month, Steiner said the rule would require postal workers not to deliver mail-in ballots in states where governors haven’t sent sensitive voter data to the federal government. The NAACP argued that the rule violates a 2021 settlement where the USPS agreed to “prioritize monitoring and timely delivery of election mail” through the 2028 elections. 

Sullivan not only found that the proposed rule violates that settlement, but also wrote in his ruling that it was “designed to exert federal control over who in the United States may be sent a mail-in or absentee ballot in federal elections by the Postal Service.”

“The proposed USPS changes would have created unnecessary and unlawful barriers, in direct violation of the USPS’s mandate to prioritize election mail,” Anthony Ashton, senior associate general counsel at NAACP, said in a statement. “This decision makes clear that access to the ballot cannot be tied to arbitrary requirements.” 

Since taking office last year, Trump has focused an inordinate amount of energy on restricting mail-in voting. He’s tried and failed several times to pressure Congress into passing bills that would place restrictions on mail-in voting. Since that didn’t work, Trump issued the executive order earlier this year that placed restrictions on mail-in voting and ordered the USPS to implement the aforementioned rule. 

Unfortunately for Trump, that didn’t work either, as a separate lawsuit was filed against the executive order itself. In that case, a federal judge struck down the order on the basis that the Constitution states that election rules are dictated by the states, not the federal government. 

Trump has steadily been trying to federalize elections as a way to combat imaginary voter fraud. You’d think that having a bunch of weirdos literally storm the Capitol over lies about voter fraud would make Trump go “maybe I shouldn’t do that anymore,” but that would require a certain level of shame and self-awareness that our current president simply doesn’t have. 

Even attempts by the GOP to end grace periods for mail-in ballots have failed, as the Supreme Court ruled this week that a Mississippi law allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to five days after an election can stay in place. 

What’s crazy about this proposed rule and Trump’s executive order is that it would have made postal workers responsible for enforcing election laws. I’m neither a constitutional nor legal scholar, but in my 33 years of being alive, I’ve never once thought, “You know who needs to have more say in our elections? The post office.” 

While one would hope that this series of defeats would encourage Trump to abandon the issues, I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump tries yet again to limit mail-in voting ahead of this fall’s midterms. It’s not enough to rig the maps to his advantage; he also has to disenfranchise anyone who doesn’t agree with him. 

SEE ALSO:

New Postal Service Rule Would Withhold Mail-In Ballots

Supreme Court Upholds Mississippi Law Allowing Late Mail-In Ballots

Federal Judge Sides With NAACP In Mail-In Voting Lawsuit was originally published on newsone.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

14 Items

The 2026 Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide

Kym Lee’s Love Talk: Bobs, Polka Dots And Temple Blush Are Serving All Summer

38 Items

Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack

Charlotte Continues to Rank the Best to live.

The Power Of Love: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Reconnecting When Marriage Feels Like Roommates

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols’ Family Wins $13 Million In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Half point for NC Flags for Local Heroes

Recent
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Nicky Childers

What, To The Black American, Is The 250th Anniversary?

News  |  Monique Judge

Black Woman Shoots, Kills Man Repeatedly Advancing On Her In Video

Politics  |  Glenn Harris

America’s 250th Birthday: What Are We Really Celebrating?

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Getting $2B Richer Off Of Cryptocurrency Is A Conflict Of Interest

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Federal Judge Sides With NAACP In Mail-In Voting Lawsuit

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

Frederick Douglass Said 'This Fourth Of July Is Yours, Not Mine' In 1852 – Here's Why His Speech Still Hits Today

Business & Economy  |  Joe Jurado

New Data Shows June Job Growth Falling Well Below Initial Projections 

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Air Force Major Arrested For Staging Trump Impeachment Demonstration

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close