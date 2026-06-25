LaMelo Ball's Top 10 Moments as a Charlotte Hornet
LaMelo Ball’s Top 10 Moments as a Charlotte Hornet
- Ball was drafted 3rd overall, becoming the face of the Hornets franchise.
- He set records, including youngest player to record an NBA triple-double.
- Ball's dominant scoring performances and all-around game elevated the Hornets.
LaMelo Ball’s Top 10 Moments as a Charlotte Hornet
From the moment he was selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 6’7″ point guard with a generational feel for the game transformed Charlotte from an afterthought into must-watch TV.
Ball brought electricity, highlight-reel passes, deep threes, and a star power that the Buzz City hadn’t seen in years. He became the face of the franchise almost immediately, winning Rookie of the Year, earning All-Star selections, and dropping jaw-dropping performances on a near-nightly basis.
Even through injuries that tested his durability, LaMelo consistently reminded the basketball world why he’s one of the most uniquely gifted players of his generation.
Now, with Ball’s time in Charlotte officially coming to a close following a blockbuster trade, Hornets fans are left reflecting on everything he gave the franchise. Before he suits up somewhere new, let’s look back at the top 10 moments that defined his Buzz City legacy.
Take a look below at LaMelo Ball’s Top 10 Moments as a Charlotte Hornet.
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Being Drafted 3rd Overall (November 18, 2020)
The moment it all began. Ball was selected with the third overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft, signaling a new era for the franchise and giving Buzz City a bona fide cornerstone to build around.
Youngest Player in NBA History to Record a Triple-Double (January 9, 2021)
Just his 10th career game and already in the record books. Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, posting 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks at just 19 years old.
Winning NBA Rookie of the Year (2021)
Ball was the runaway winner, receiving 84 of the 99 first-place votes to claim the award — and became just the third Hornet ever to take home the honor, joining Larry Johnson and Emeka Okafor.
First NBA All-Star Selection (February 2022)
Ball was chosen for his first NBA All-Star Game on February 7, 2022, entering as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant. Still, he had earned it — a major milestone for a player just in his second year.
50-Point Career Night vs. Milwaukee Bucks (November 23, 2024)
The best scoring performance of his career. Ball put up a career-high 50 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists against the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 in a game.
44-Point Follow-Up vs. Orlando Magic
Ball followed up his 50-point explosion with 44 points in his very next game against the Orlando Magic, making it one of the most dominant back-to-back performances in Hornets franchise history.
Second-Youngest to Reach the 1K/1K/1K Club (February 2023)
Ball became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in his career, behind only LeBron James.
Career-High 15 Assists vs. Atlanta Hawks (February 13, 2023)
A passing masterclass. Ball recorded 30 points and a career-high-tying 15 assists against the Hawks, becoming the first player in Hornets history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game.
Triple-Double Season Opener vs. Washington Wizards (October 26, 2025)
A statement game to kick off the 2025-26 campaign. Ball recorded a triple-double with 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists against the Wizards, also becoming the first player in Hornets history to drop at least 30 points and 10 assists in a season-opening game.
Game-Winning Layup vs. Miami Heat (April 14, 2026)
Clutch when it mattered most. Ball scored 30 points and 10 assists, including the game-winning layup with 4.7 seconds remaining to beat the Heat in a must-win Play-In Tournament game, pushing Charlotte to the brink of its first playoff berth since 2016.
LaMelo Ball’s Top 10 Moments as a Charlotte Hornet was originally published on wfnz.com