Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Michelle Obama's Skirt Moved Obama To Tears

Michelle Obama's Skirt Moved Obama To Tears

Our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama wore a custom Acne Studios skirt bearing her late mother's portrait that moved former President Obama to tears.

Published on June 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-CULTURE-MUSEUM-OBAMA
Source: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / Getty

Fashion has the power to evoke emotion, make grand statements and turn heads, and that’s exactly what happened when Michelle Obama took the stage at the stakeholders reception for the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Tuesday, June 16. Our forever First Lady was wearing a custom Acne Studios skirt from their fall/winter 2026 collection collaboration with photographer Paul Kooiker, which featured a portrait of her late mother Marian Robinson. The look immediately moved former President Obama to tears.

“He’s really messed up,” Michelle O explained to the audience. “I’m giving him some time because this beautiful skirt that my stylist Meredith Koop picked out, that is my favorite portrait of my mom. He didn’t know it existed until just a few minutes ago.”

US-POLITICS-CULTURE-MUSEUM-OBAMA
Source: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / Getty

Obama was visably emotional. He and Robinson shared a special relationship. “I’ve had a few weeks to settle down in the beauty of this skirt, but it’s messing him up for good reason. But Marian would have been so proud,” she added.

In a 2019 Facebook post, Michelle O shared why the poignant image is her favorite capture of her mother. “Whenever I see this picture, and the look in my mother’s eyes, I wonder if she has any idea what’s coming in the decades ahead: Real love and real loss, children and grandchildren who’d keep her on her toes, a wild ride to places she’d only read about or seen on television. But I also see something else in those eyes, something that guided me every day from the moment I was born—her unflappable belief that whatever came her way, she’d manage it. And because she’d manage, we all would, too. Happy birthday, Mom. I love you!”

The Obama Presidential Center and Museum officially opens to the public on June 19, 2026.

Michelle Obama's Skirt Moved Obama To Tears was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Square profile 1x1 Praise 102.5

Praise Charlotte Earns Stellar Award Nomination

38 Items

Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack

Fight Over Equity at NCCU

Kym Lee’s Love Talk: Bobs, Polka Dots And Temple Blush Are Serving All Summer

Not New To This: Lupita Nyong’o Will Portray Two Sisters In ‘The Odyssey’ Drawing Comparisons To Michael B. Jordan In ‘Sinners’

Income Pays the Bills, But Investments Build Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Charlotte Continues to Rank the Best to live.

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Teen Takeovers ‘Deeply Concerning’ as CMPD Steps Up Patrols

5 Items
Beauty  |  Shannon Dawson

5 Of The Best Foundations For Deep Skin Tones

Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Will Feature Stevie Wonder & Common

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Obama Speaks, Elections, and More

13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Most Iconic Black Dad Moments In Movies

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Cops Deploy Tear Gas On Protesters After Cop Fatally Shoots Black Baby

Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Michelle Obama's Skirt Moved Obama To Tears

Crime  |  Zack Linly

College Student Says He Burned Cross In Chicago In Protest Of Trump

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close