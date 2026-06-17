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Cops Tear Gas Protesters After Cop Fatally Shoots Black Baby

Cops Deploy Tear Gas On Protesters After Cop Fatally Shoots Black Baby

Kohen Kartier Wiley's June 14 death has caused protests to break out across the city of Senatobia, including at city hall on Tuesday.

Published on June 17, 2026

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Walmart, building exterior detail, Boca Raton, Florida, USA
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On Tuesday, we reported on the tragic event in which Kohen Kartier Wiley, a 1-year-old Black baby, was shot and killed by a Senatobia, Mississippi, police officer at a Walmart, which has since become the scene of protest and clashes with SPD officers, who have deployed tear gas, reportedly, to deter the understandably outraged members of the Senatobia community from moving toward the store.

According to ABC 24, Kohen’s June 14 death has caused protests to break out across the city of Senatobia. On Tuesday evening, a crowd gathered at the Senatobia City Hall, where city officials were meeting inside. Later, protesters gathered in front of the Walmart where the shooting took place, and that’s where people were met by officers deploying tear gas for reasons that are unclear.

As previously reported, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety claimed officers responded to a shoplifting call last Sunday and encountered two adults and one infant child. The department said one of the women began driving “in the direction of” officers who tried to stop the car, forcing one of them to shoot through the windshield of the vehicle, critically injuring the driver, and killing the 1-year-old child officers knew was inside.

According to the family, no one was shoplifting, and Kohen’s mother and aunt were just exiting the store with him in tow. Kohen’s mother was reportedly holding him when he was shot. Kohen was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Associated Press, Kohen’s family is demanding the release of the officers’ bodycam video and the surveillance video from the Walmart location.

“We want a transparent investigation. We want a thorough investigation, and we want to make sure there is no chance of any type of cover-up,” Van Turner, an attorney representing the family, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the officer, who hasn’t been publicly named by the authorities yet, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Senatobia Police Department, which wrote in a Facebook post, “As the investigation progresses and facts are verified, we will share as much information as possible.”

We shall see…

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi Cop Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Black Boy During Reported Shoplifting Incident

White Man Pulls Gun On Ohio Cop And Is Taken Alive

Cops Deploy Tear Gas On Protesters After Cop Fatally Shoots Black Baby was originally published on newsone.com

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