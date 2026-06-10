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John King Wins in the Polls Big!

Published on June 10, 2026

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Voters Go To The Polls In The South Carolina Primary
Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. John King has won the primary election for South Carolina House District 49, defeating challenger Perry Sutton and securing his party’s nomination for the November election.

Unofficial results showed King earning enough support to fend off the challenge and continue his bid for another term representing the district. The longtime lawmaker thanked supporters following the victory and pledged to continue focusing on issues affecting working families, education and economic development.

King, who has served in the South Carolina House for several years, entered the race as the incumbent and was widely viewed as the favorite. His campaign highlighted experience, constituent services and legislative accomplishments during his time in office.

With no Republican candidate filing to run in the district, King is expected to face no opposition in the general election, effectively positioning him to secure another term this fall.

Political observers say the outcome reflects continued support for King among Democratic voters in the district and maintains stability in a seat that has remained under Democratic control.

The victory allows King to shift his focus from primary campaigning to preparing for the next legislative session, where issues such as education funding, public safety and economic growth are expected to remain key priorities.

John King Wins in the Polls Big! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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