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Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word Then Hides From Camera

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word, Praises KKK Then Hides From The Camera

The white man looked quite satisfied with himself until he finally laid eyes on the camera pointed at him, and then he tried to get all Klan-destine all of a sudden.

Published on June 1, 2026

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White racist in Tennessee
Source: SeeRacists / X video

In today’s episode of You Gotta Be Quicker Than That, Racist! another proud white supremacist in Tennessee got exposed in a viral video he tried to hide from during a road rage incident, in which he responded to a conflict with a Black motorist by slinging around racial slurs and, as a bonus, boasting about how great it is to be white in the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan.

Wait — a Tennessee racist who felt enough shame over his bigotry that he tried to duck the camera when it came out? So, basically, he’s the anti-Chud.

In the video, the white man can be heard telling the Black woman he encountered on the road, “Learn how to drive, jackass,” and then, like clockwork, he followed up the remark with a predictable, “Shut up n*gger.”

Then, after more back and forth with the Black woman, he continued, “I don’t give a f*ck if I’m a white or not, you know where we’re at? We’re in Tennessee. That’s where the KKK originated.”

The white man looked quite satisfied with himself until he finally laid eyes on the camera pointed at him, and then he tried to get all Klan-destine all of a sudden, with an attempt to lean back in his seat, which, of course, was pointless, because Chud the Slumper had already been caught.

Apparently, the whities don’t dance; they just big-up the Klan, then try to hide away, and lean back — or whatever Fat Joe was saying.

Seriously, though, one would think he would’ve known better, as he looks young enough to have grown up in the age of cameras being everywhere. Clearly, he’s seen enough Karen videos that he knew to duck once he spotted a cellphone, so why not assume somebody might start recording once he started letting the N-word fly and making it clear he thinks lynchings and cross burnings were great American pastimes?

Instead, Chud the Klansplainer waited far too long to hide himself, and now his racism has gone viral, and content creators across social media have gotten wind of him.

Now, he has to hope the internet sleuths don’t find whatever little job he’s scared of losing. But hey, nobody ever accused these people of being forward-thinking.

SEE ALSO:

Calling A Black Man The N-Word On Video Is Bad For Business, It Seems

White Man Threatening To ‘Whip’ Black Man Identified

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word, Praises KKK Then Hides From The Camera was originally published on newsone.com

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