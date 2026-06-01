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If You Know It, You Can Grow It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley explains why understanding investing first is the key to growing your wealth with confidence and fewer mistakes.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley teaches that you cannot grow what you do not understand. In his Wake Up & Win segment “If You Know It, You Can Grow It” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he shifts focus from income to the second leg of the wealth stool: investments. His core message is clear: learn how investing works before you put your money at risk.

Investments: the second leg of wealth

Dr. Willie Jolley explains that wealth rests on three legs: income, investments, and insurance. After talking about income in earlier messages, he now highlights investments. He recently spoke at an investment conference hosted by JR Fenwick, a guest from his Willie Jolley Wealthy Way show and podcast. Fenwick has helped people all over the world learn how to invest the right way.

Too many people invest without first learning the principles of investing. When they lose money, they often decide never to invest again. Dr. Willie Jolley says that lack of knowledge, not investing itself, is the real problem.

Learn before you invest

JR Fenwick uses a simple example that Dr. Willie Jolley loves to share. He says you would never try to fly a plane without first learning how it works. You would study, train, and understand the controls before taking off.

So why would anyone invest money without studying how investing works? The same need for training applies. When you learn basic principles, you can make wiser choices and avoid many painful mistakes. Dr. Willie Jolley says he has learned a lot from JR Fenwick about how to grow himself, grow his wealth, and choose investments carefully.

Resources to help you grow

Dr. Willie Jolley believes this information is too important to keep to himself. He wrote a chapter about JR Fenwick and his lessons in his book, so more people could benefit. He encourages listeners to visit newwaytomakemoney.com to learn more about JR Fenwick’s approach and then read the chapter about him in the book.

He wants families and communities to grow wealth together by learning and sharing these principles. He also points people to winwithwilly.com for resources that help them grow themselves and their money. Finally, he urges listeners to share this information with everyone they know and reminds them that their best is yet to come.

If You Know It, You Can Grow It | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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