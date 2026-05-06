Source: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital / Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital

The restaurant industry has been going through a season of change – and another familiar name is going away. Smokey Bones, known for its BBQ and comfort food, had already been scaling back in recent years – closing underperforming stores and trying to reposition the brand. But between rising costs, shifting customer habits, and financial challenges, it has reached a breaking point.

Now here’s what’s interesting. The reaction online hasn’t just been sadness. Some people are sharing memories, but others are being very honest about their experiences – saying the food and service just didn’t keep up over time.

In today’s environment, it’s not enough to just exist. Restaurants have to evolve, stay consistent, and give people a reason to come back. It’s a reminder of how competitive and personal food really is.