Ted Turner, CNN founder, Dies at 87
Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur who started CNN and TBS, also built a major sports and entertainment portfolio that included the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, and the wrestling company WCW.
He donated about a billion dollars to help create the United Nations Foundation. In recent years, he dealt with health problems, including a progressive brain disorder and pneumonia.
Turner had five children. He was also once married to Jane Fonda.
Ted Turner, CNN founder, Dies at 87 was originally published on wibc.com
More from Praise Charlotte