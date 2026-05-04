Charlotte Implements Water Restrictions Amid Drought, Limiting Lawn Watering and Car Washing

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The city has officially rolled out Stage 2 water restrictions because of ongoing drought conditions – the first time we’ve seen mandatory limits like this since the late 2000s. What does that mean for you?

Lawn watering is now limited to just two days a week, and only overnight between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. If your address ends in an odd number – that’s Tuesdays and Saturdays. Even numbers – Wednesdays and Sundays. No washing your car at home, no filling up your pool, and no running decorative water features unless they support aquatic life. You can still hand-water your plants and gardens, and commercial car washes are still open.

City officials say this is about protecting the water system and making sure there’s enough for essential needs as the drought continues. And yes, there are fines starting at $100 if you don’t follow the rules.

Visit https://charlottewater.org for your watering schedule and full list of restrictions.So this is one of those moments where small changes at home make a big difference across the community.

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