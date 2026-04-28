Mississippi Mass Choir: Jerry Mannery Interview

Gospel music unites community, lifting spirits across generations.

Mississippi Mass Choir sustains excellence through family-like bond and welcoming new voices.

Choir evolves while staying true to roots, collaborating with diverse artists.

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Gospel music forms the heartbeat of our community. It lifts our spirits and connects us across generations. Recently on Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell sat down with a true cultural leader. She welcomed Jerry Mannery, the Executive Director of the legendary Mississippi Mass Choir. They celebrated the choir’s incredible 38-year journey and debuted their powerful new single, “He Reigns.”

A Powerful New Anthem

The choir’s latest release, “He Reigns,” reminds us of God’s unending sovereignty. The legendary David R. Curry Jr. wrote this inspiring track. It serves as the third release from their highly anticipated album, We Still Believe. This project has already blessed the community with two Billboard number-one hits: “The Promise” and “Only One Way Home.” You can feel the authentic anointing in every single note.

Erica shared her own fond memories of the choir during the interview. She recalled watching their music videos until the VHS tapes physically snapped. She even toured with them early in her solo career. These shared cultural experiences highlight the massive impact this group has made on gospel artists and devoted fans alike.

The Secret to 38 Years of Excellence

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How does a massive musical group stay together for nearly four decades? Jerry Mannery points directly to the grace of God. He explains that the Mississippi Mass Choir operates as a true family. Sure, family members have disagreements, but they always stick together. This deep sense of community and unconditional love keeps their bond unbreakable.

The choir recently held open auditions, and 64 talented people passed the rigorous process. Instead of making cuts, the leadership kept everyone. The choir now stands 204 voices strong. They actively welcome young people to join their ranks, empowering new voices to step up and lead. This beautiful blend of elders and youth ensures their cultural legacy will thrive.

Branching Out While Staying Rooted

Jerry shared a brilliant analogy about their historic longevity. He compares the Mississippi Mass Choir to a strong fruit tree. The group stays deeply true to their traditional roots. However, a healthy tree must branch out to produce fresh fruit. Their new project features incredible collaborations with artists like Myron Butler, Paul Porter, and Courtney Wilson. They continue to evolve without ever losing their signature, soul-stirring sound.

We invite you to celebrate this monumental legacy. Download “He Reigns” today and let it bless your home. Visit their official website to find upcoming concert dates and grab some merchandise. Join our community in supporting gospel greatness. When we uplift our legendary institutions, we empower voices that shape our culture forever.

Mississippi Mass Choir: Jerry Mannery Interview was originally published on getuperica.com