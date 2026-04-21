Love Your Cousins On Purpose: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk Reminder

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Cousins Feel Like Siblings

In today’s “Love Talk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica starts with something simple and warm: a cousins group chat. She shares how the first message she saw was “I love you,” and it made her reflect on how important cousins really are. Cousins often feel like extra brothers and sisters. You have the “good” cousins and the cousins who are a little different and do not always get invited, but you love them anyway.

Be Intentional With Your Love

Erica asks a direct question: How do you show your family that you love them? Do you wait for them to call, or do you move first? As one of the older cousins, she knows the younger ones look up to her. She tries to be intentional about reaching out because her role as a first lady and gospel artist can make relatives feel like she does not understand them. Some may even think she expects them to live at a standard they are not ready for. That is why she makes sure they hear and feel, clearly, that she loves them right where they are.

Don’t Let The Enemy Twist The Silence

Erica also points out a common trap in families. When people do not call or text, the enemy rarely whispers, “They are busy.” Instead, he lies and says, “They do not care.” In reality, many relatives are simply juggling work, kids, and stress. That is why she encourages listeners to make the first move. Call them, FaceTime them, or stop by. Sometimes they need a plate of food, a quick laugh, or just to see your face.

Show Extra Love Today

Erica closes this Love Talk with a challenge and a hug. Ask yourself who needs a little extra love today. It might be that cousin who always checks on everyone else. It might be the cousin who drifts from the family. And if it is you, Erica wants you to know she loves you and means it. She wants you to feel that love all day long and then pass it on to your cousins with intention.

Love Your Cousins On Purpose: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk Reminder was originally published on getuperica.com