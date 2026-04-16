5 Disturbing Allegations Coming Out Of 'Alligator Alcatraz' Everyone Should Know

Source: Anadolu / Getty – Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades.

The notorious “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades remains open and operational as of April 2026. A federal appeals court blocked a lower court injunction in September 2025, allowing operations to continue while legal challenges regarding environmental impact and federal law compliance proceed against the facility.

Since its opening in July 2025, a number of harrowing claims have emerged regarding the detention center, with many inmates reporting deplorable conditions and inhumane treatment during their custody.

Here are five shocking allegations that are currently being reported about the immigration detention facility.

1. Inhumane Living Conditions

Reports describe severe conditions, including overflowing toilets, overcrowding, limited showers, and constant insect presence. Detainees are allegedly shackled, beaten, subjected to continuous lighting, and provided poor food and water. While officials assert the facility ensures hygiene, safety, and security, reports detail intense heat, lack of air conditioning, and the use of restrictive “box” punishment cages at the facility, a 2-by-2-foot cage that keeps inmates “restrained to the ground,” holding them still for hours, according to ABC 27.

2. Guard Violence and Retaliation

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Most recently, two inmates were allegedly severely beaten by guards at the facility on April 2 after complaining about non-functioning phones, with at least one detainee suffering a broken wrist, according to the LA Times. The phones serve as the primary way for detainees to communicate with family and attorneys.

“The guards began taunting the detainees, who were in a cell, then became ‘more aggressive and were yelling and threatening to enter the cage,’” Katherine Blankenship, a lawyer for the inmates, said in a court declaration, the outlet noted.

Her statement was included in a court filing accusing officials of failing to comply with a federal judge’s preliminary injunction requiring timely, free, confidential, unmonitored, and unrecorded outgoing legal calls. U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in Fort Myers, Fla., also ordered facility officials to provide at least one operable telephone for every 25 people held.

3. Denial of Basic Hygiene and Food Access

In February, Lydia Polo, the wife of inmate Eduardo Batista, told NBC 6 South Florida that her husband had been “beaten” and faced a “lack of food” at the facility. She added that he and other inmates were “not allowed to shower daily.”

Batista, who has been detained since November, previously served three years in state prison following convictions for grand theft, burglary of an unoccupied structure, and conspiracy to violate racketeering law.

4. Psychological Distress from Isolation

Former inmate Rafael Collado’s experience highlighted the psychological toll of detention at the facility. An ABC News report from August 2025 described Collado, a Cuban national detained during an annual check-in due to his I-94 status, as confined in a chain-link cage inside a tent with another man. He reportedly spent his time unaware of why he was detained, where he might be sent, or how long he would remain at Alligator Alcatraz.

“They don’t see the daylight. They don’t know what time it is. He’ll call me and say, ‘What time is it? What day is it?'” claimed his fiancée Sonia Bichara. “You don’t know if it rains, you don’t know if it’s sunny out there, you don’t know if it’s dark — it’s like you’re dead alive.”

Collado has since been transferred to a different facility.

5. Environmental and Legal Violations

The facility, funded by the federal government and run by the state of Florida, earned the nickname “Alligator Alcatraz” due to its location in alligator-infested swampland. A federal judge in Miami ordered in August 2025 that the facility close within two months, siding with environmental groups who argued the site lacked proper environmental review before its conversion. However, operations continued after the injunction was put on hold by an appellate court.

The Florida Everglades-based facility remains the target of multiple lawsuits from environmental and civil rights groups, highlighting ongoing human rights concerns.

The current administration, however, maintains that the facility is compliant with federal standards. In a statement to ABC News last year, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “Alligator Alcatraz meets federal detention standards and allegations of inhumane conditions are false.” She added, “The facility maintains a physical space for attorneys to meet with their clients.”

In 2025, shortly after Alligator Alcatraz’s opening, President Donald Trump praised the center, suggesting it could serve as a model for migrant detention facilities nationwide as part of efforts to expand deportation infrastructure.

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5 Disturbing Allegations Coming Out Of 'Alligator Alcatraz' Everyone Should Know was originally published on newsone.com