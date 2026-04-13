The Heart of Worship: Darwin Hobbs on Music, Ministry, and Faith

Hobbs remakes a classic anthem to remind the community of timeless praise.

He believes introducing new songs must be balanced with familiar ones.

Hobbs sees worship leading as empowering voices and fostering church community.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

This week on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, gospel legend Darwin Hobbs dropped by to bless our airwaves as a guest host and also debut his newest single, “Be Glorified.” Serving as the fifth track from his highly anticipated upcoming album, Set List, the song is a powerful remake of the beloved Ron Kenoly classic. Hobbs brings a fresh yet familiar anointing to the track, reminding our community of the timeless power of praise. When you hear his soaring vocals and the driving choir behind him, you cannot help but lift your hands and join the celebration.

Hobbs shared his deep reflections on the current state of modern church music. He explained exactly why he chose to record a familiar anthem rather than simply chasing new trends. For Hobbs, it is all about creating what he calls a “wall of sound” in corporate worship. He noted that while introducing new songs is necessary, we must marry the old with the new. This intentional blend empowers congregations to sing loudly and confidently, restoring a culturally connected and unified voice to our church communities.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Being Called to Service

Hobbs also took us on an inspiring journey through his decades of dedicated service as a worship leader. Stepping into the role in 2000 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta under the late Bishop Eddie Long, he truly found his calling. He later spent 15 impactful years leading the congregation at the Christian Cultural Center in New York. For Hobbs, leading worship is more than just singing on a stage. It is about empowering voices, developing local creatives, and fostering genuine connections within the local church to build up the kingdom.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Campbell highlighted the lasting impact of his past work, specifically praising his timeless worship collaborations alongside Natalie Grant. She then brought up a candid truth about the industry: while gospel music deeply touches our souls, it often presents unfair financial hurdles for the artists who create it. People eagerly pay for secular entertainment, yet often hesitate to support gospel music. When asked what keeps him anchored in this space despite the challenges, Hobbs gave an answer that resonates with every believer. He firmly stated that God is his ultimate source. Citing Isaiah 1:19, he explained that by remaining willing and obedient, God always provides. He stays rooted in gospel music because it is the undeniable call on his life.



Related Article: Darwin Hobbs Drops New Single “Hallelujah to the King”

Related Article: 12 Gospel Collaborations That Changed the Game

Before wrapping, Campbell asked Hobbs to name his favorite track from his classic 1999 album, Mercy. Without missing a beat, he named “Wonderland,” his beautiful duet with Tiffany Palmer. This engaging interview served as a perfect reminder of his unwavering commitment to our community, his rich musical legacy, and the steadfast faith that continues to inspire us all.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

The Heart of Worship: Darwin Hobbs on Music, Ministry, and Faith was originally published on getuperica.com