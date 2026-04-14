Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Big Dreams Lead to Bigger Success”

I recently shared a success principle from a powerful book called Only the Best on Success, which featured a number of Hall of Fame speakers. I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book. Due to the overwhelming response to the messages that I shared from that book, I’m going to be sharing more tips from the book this week. In the book, I share that success is like making a soup where you have to add a number of ingredients to make it great.



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You start with the base, which is your dreams. Then you must add an ingredient, which is action. A dream without an action is an illusion. Let me say it again: a dream without an action is an illusion. So today, I want you to start working on your action plan. Write down 10 things you can do to make your dreams come true,10 things, and then go to work on them. If you dream and then do, you will start to see more of your dreams come true.

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Big Dreams Lead to Bigger Success | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com