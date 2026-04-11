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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The heat is rising, the rain is missing, and across Charlotte and the greater Carolinas, a growing drought is becoming harder to ignore.

Experts say the region is already nearly six inches below normal rainfall this year — and with little relief in sight, conditions are expected to worsen over the next several weeks. What should be a season of growth is instead turning dry, leaving grass brittle, soil cracked, and concern rising.

For many in the community, especially Black families who take pride in their homes, gardens, and outdoor spaces, this hits deeper. It’s not just about the weather — it’s about watching the land struggle and feeling the impact in everyday life, from higher water bills to increased fire risk.

Farmers and local leaders are urging conservation now, reminding residents that every drop matters.

And while the forecast shows plenty of sunshine, it’s the lack of rain that’s telling the real story.

Because in this season, it’s not just about the heat — it’s about what’s missing.

And right now, Charlotte is feeling every inch of it.

Rain Deficit Fuels Ongoing Drought in Charlotte Area was originally published on 1053rnb.com