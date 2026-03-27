Pinky Cole, the founder of Slutty Vegan and a new reality television cast member, gained a legal victory connected to her ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. A judge ruled that creditors who seized Pinky Cole’s home must return the property, which was protected in part due to the bankruptcy filing.

As reported by WSB-TV and TMZ, Pinky Cole, 38, took the matter of the home seizure to court, arguing that her bankruptcy filing legally stops all collection efforts as she financially restructures. The creditor seized a home in the town of Loganville, which rests 36 miles northeast of Atlanta.

The home was a rental property, according to reports, with Cole’s attorney offering a statement to TMZ regarding the return of the rental property.

“Based on these facts, it was clear the automatic stay was violated,” Pinky’s lawyer, Jamie Christy, shared with the outlet. “The moment Ms. Cole filed her bankruptcy petition, she was protected by the automatic stay, meaning that no creditor can seize her personal property. The creditor’s refusal to return the property to the bankruptcy estate after being notified that it violated the automatic stay constituted complete indifference to bankruptcy protections.”

In a statment to WSB-TV, Cole expressed joy in the legal decision.

“I really do hope that this is a lesson to creditors who brazenly violate the automatic stay and harm debtors because this was not right. But I feel vindicated, and I’m happy to have my property back into my possession,” Cole said. “I’m just happy to get back what is mine, so today is a good day.”

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Photo: Getty

Pinky Cole Reclaims Keys To Seized Home In Bankruptcy Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com