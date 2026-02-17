Charges Dropped Against Venezuelan Man Shot By ICE Agent In Minnesota

Source: Anadolu / Getty

At this point, a person could randomly trip, stumble, and fall right smack into new evidence that federal immigration agents are using violence and excessive force as a regular practice in performance of their duties, and then lying to cover it all up.

In fact, it appears to be getting so bad that even officials of this MAGA-fied federal government are moving to get charges against the victims dismissed, and investigations started against the offending agents.

And it’s about damn time.

According to the Associated Press, federal authorities have opened a criminal probe into whether two immigration officers lied under oath about the shooting of a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis last month.

At the time we reported the story, the name of the Venezuelan man who had been shot had not been reported, but DHS immediately released a statement in which it told a wild, seemingly fantastical story about federal agents “conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela,” who “fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car” and then “fled on foot” before he “began to resist and violently assault the officer” after said officer caught up to him.

“While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle,” DHS claimed. “As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.”

Now, I wrote at the time that, as an institution of journalism, “we can’t just come right out and say the government is lying.” But I also noted that “every last DHS account on any incident conveniently and immediately takes the side of the agent.” I cited the high-profile ICE killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, as well as the non-fatal shooting of Marimar Martinez, who was shot by an immigration agent, who couldn’t provide evidence that he was attacked, despite the government’s claims that she was armed and that she weaponized her vehicle against him, which is why the case against Martinez was ultimately dismissed.

Interestingly enough, on Wednesday, attorneys representing Martinez, who have threatened the government with a civil rights lawsuit, said newly released evidence demonstrates how Trump administration officials “have created a culture of violence among their agents” where the shootings of U.S. citizens are “embraced, celebrated and promoted,” citing investigative materials released Tuesday.

Anyway, it turns out the story about the Venezuelan man, which sounded like a crazy work of fiction, was pretty much a crazy work of fiction.

From AP:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said Friday that his agency had opened a joint probe with the Justice Department after video evidence revealed “sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements.” The announcement came as a federal judge ordered all charges dropped against Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, who was shot in the leg by an immigration officer, as well as another Venezuelan man, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna. The officers, who were not named, have been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal investigation, he said. “Lying under oath is a serious federal offense,” said Lyons, adding that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating. Lyons said at the conclusion of the investigation, the officers may face termination of employment, as well as potential criminal prosecution. “The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct,” Lyons said. “Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated. ICE remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the fair enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws.”

According to KSTP, it was actually the federal government, namely, U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel Rosen, who filed to dismiss the charges against Sosa-Celis and Alejandro Aljorna, citing “newly discovered evidence” that “is materially inconsistent with the allegations in the complaint affidavit … as well as the preliminary-hearing testimony.”

That’s a fancy way of saying federal cops and their government overseers be lying.

If only the mounting evidence were matched with mounting accountability. We’ll just have to wait and see if any such accountability happens this time.

Don’t hold your breath, though.

Charges Dropped Against Venezuelan Man Shot By ICE Agent In Minnesota was originally published on newsone.com