10 Black Romance Movies That Will Have You in Your Feelings This Valentine’s Day

Source: SeventyFour / Getty

Whether you’re boo’d up, single, or somewhere in between, nothing sets the Valentine’s Day mood like a classic Black love story. From friends-to-love slow burns to dramatic heartbreak and running back to you storylines, these films deliver romance, chemistry, culture, and unforgettable lines.

1. Just Wright

Queen Latifah and Common bring undeniable chemistry in this feel-good love story about friendship, loyalty, and unexpected romance — with an all-star supporting cast to match.

2. Brown Sugar

Sanaa Lathan and Taye Diggs blend hip-hop and romance in this friends-to-lovers story rooted in music, nostalgia, and New York soul.

Love Movies? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

3. Deliver Us from Eva

Gabrielle Union and LL Cool J heat things up in this opposites-attract romance that starts as a setup… and turns into something real.

4. Two Can Play That Game

Vivica A. Fox stars as a self-proclaimed relationship expert whose own love life starts to unravel — leading to laughs, lessons, and classic early-2000s energy.

5. Boomerang

Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry, and Robin Givens headline this stylish comedy about a smooth-talking exec who finally meets his match.

6. The Best Man

College friends navigate love, loyalty, and secrets in this iconic ensemble film that blends romance with friendship drama.

7. Love Jones

Larenz Tate and Nia Long deliver poetic, jazz-infused romance that explores vulnerability, trust, and grown-up love.

8. Poetic Justice

Janet Jackson and Tupac star in this road-trip romance layered with grief, poetry, and social commentary — plus unforgettable supporting performances.

9. Diary of a Mad Black Woman

A story of betrayal, faith, and second chances, featuring powerful performances from Kimberly Elise and Shemar Moore — with Madea adding unforgettable moments.

10. A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

Martin Lawrence and Lynn Whitfield lead this intense romantic drama that explores obsession, heartbreak, and consequences.

From laughter to tears to iconic one-liners, these films remind us that Black love stories are layered, passionate, and timeless — perfect for your Valentine’s Day watch list.