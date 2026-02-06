Listen Live
Pastor John P. Kee Turns NPR Tiny Desk Into Holy Ground

Published on February 6, 2026

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Good Friday Service
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


If you haven’t seen it yet, Pastor John P. Kee just turned NPR’s Tiny Desk into holy ground. With a small band (Leeland Thompson: guitar, music director, Dominique Britt: keys, Josiah Farrar: bass, Christopher Darden: drums) and a powerhouse seven-voice bgvs (Jeanette Taylor, John P. Kee III, Tianna Roberts, Shawna Dominique Harris, Tallie Rogers, Dell Kee, Zakeya Stewart), he reminded the world why he’s been a pillar of gospel music for nearly 40 years. Songs like “I Believe” and “Lily in the Valley” brought that old pine-wood floor church feel, while “Life & Favor” and “Standing in the Need” carried testimony in every note. He rounds out the set with more of your favorites. It was a service, a lesson, and a legacy moment wrapped into one. Treat yourself to the moment here!

