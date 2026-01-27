marchmeena29

A Charlotte nonprofit opened a warming station Monday night as temperatures fell into the teens following a weekend of ice and freezing rain.

Block Love Charlotte, which operates a day center for people experiencing homelessness, is offering overnight shelter to about 30 people and their pets during the cold snap, per WBTV. While the organization is not a homeless shelter, it chose to open its doors in response to the severe weather and dangerous cold.

The facility is providing meals, electricity, clothing and blankets. The day center relies on community support through financial and in-kind donations to continue its services. For food donations, Block Love Charlotte recommends items with pop-top lids that can be opened without can openers.

Charlotte Nonprofit Opens Warming Station Amid Teen Temperatures was originally published on 1053rnb.com