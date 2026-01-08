Celebration of Life Services Announced for Richard Smallwood

Source: Getty / Getty

Arrangements are now in place to honor the legacy of Richard Smallwood, the beloved gospel composer and performer who left us at age 77. The celebration of life service will take place Saturday, January 24, 2026, at First Baptist Church of Glenarden International in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. Smallwood’s music — from “Total Praise” to “I Love the Lord” — has echoed in church sanctuaries and on radio for decades, and this service invites family, friends, and fans to come together in remembrance and praise. More details about accommodations and ways to support the family are expected soon.