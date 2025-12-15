Listen Live
Entertainment

Favorite Black Christmas Episodes to Rewatch During the Holidays

Published on December 15, 2025

Family Sitting on the Sofa and Smiling During Christmas Season

Christmas movies from Rudolph to the Peanuts and cheesy Lifetime rom-coms are often picked as fan favorites to binge during the holidays. But, some of our favorite Black sitcoms have played a pivotal role in getting us into the Christmas spirit.

From our favorite comedy shows like Martin or Living Single to family favorites like the Winslows on Family Matters or the hilarious chaos of the Bernie Mac Show, everyone has one special holiday episode they go back to revel in that nostalgic, merry feeling during the Christmas season.

So, here is a list of our favorite holiday episodes from some of our beloved Black sitcoms.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Twas The Night Before Christening

Season 4, Episode 13

Living Single: Living Krinkle

Season 1, Episode 15

The Bernie Mac Show: Road To Tradition

Season 3, Episode 3

Abbott Elementary: Winter Show

Season 4, Episode 7

The Wayans Bros.: A Country Christmas

Season 5

Martin: Go Tell It On the Martin

Season 3, Episode 13

The Proud Family: Seven Days of Kwanzaa

Season 1

Everybody Hates Chris: Everybody Hates Kwanzaa

Season 3, Episode 10

Black-ish: Black Santa/White Christmas

A Different World: I’m Dreaming Of A Wayne Christmas

Season 4, Episode 11

Girlfriends: You Better Watch Out

Season 1, Episode 11

The Jamie Foxx Show: Christmas Day-Ja Vu

Season 3, Episode 10

Favorite Black Christmas Episodes to Rewatch During the Holidays

