Gov. Josh Stein Rips Border Patrol In Charlotte

Here’s a question: Is there anyone who isn’t from a deep red MAGA state like Texas, Florida, or Oklahoma who actually welcomes federal immigration agents into their state with open arms?

Are there officials from any city or state where local authorities aren’t dedicated to sniffing President Donald Trump’s butt as part of their daily duties, who are actually appreciative that Trump sent the feds to clear “criminal illegal aliens” out of their communities, or are literally all of them talking about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents like they’re a scourge sent to make their neighborhoods less safe and more fearful?

Last week, we reported that the Trump administration was set to deploy Border Patrol and ICE into Charlotte, North Carolina. Not even a full week later, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is essentially saying all the same things about these federal agents that have been said by officials in Illinois, Oregon, and California, as well as by NewsOne over the past several weeks.

“It’s not making us safer, it’s stoking fear and dividing our community.”

“We’ve seen masked, heavily armed agents in paramilitary garb driving unmarked cars, targeting American citizens based on their skin color, racially profiling, and picking up random people in parking lots and off of our sidewalks,” Stein said of agents’ actions over the weekend in a video posted to social media. “Going after landscapers simply for decorating a Christmas tree in somebody’s front yard, and entering churches and stores to grab people.”

Really? “Racial profiling,” you say? Agents in unmarked vehicles wearing masks, huh? And they’re targeting U.S. citizens who look like they might be “illegals,” snatching them up from parking lots and off the streets? Oh, and they’re detaining laborers, not criminals, and interrupting holiday festivities, you say? And they’re running up in places where people typically feel safe to do these things?

Well, all of this sounds terribly familiar.

In fact, this all sounds eerily similar to complaints about Border Patrol activities under the leadership of Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who has been admonished numerous times by a federal judge over his agents violating a previous order limiting their use of tear gas and other uses of force, and lying about the conditions in Chicago that they say make it necessary.

Of course, Bovino is no longer in charge of immigration operations in Chicago. Guess where he’s been sent instead.

That’s right — Charlotte.

But no, I’m sure everybody — all of these state and city officials, and all of these community members in cities across non-MAGA America — is just telling the exact same lies about the poor, innocent federal agents who are just doing their jobs ridding communities of these violent criminals that never seem to make the news unless the Trump administration is manufacturing evidence-deficient stories about them.

Sure, that tracks.

