Choose To Make The Rest Of Your Life The Best Of Your Life

Published on November 4, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Choose To Make The Rest Of Your Life The Best Of Your Life”

Today is the first day of the rest of your life.  So you must decide what you’re going to do with this day.  Every morning you wake up, you’re faced with a series of choices.  You can choose the choice, but you cannot choose the consequence of the choice.  You can choose to get up, or you can choose to stay in bed.  You can choose to do nothing with the day, or you can choose to make this an incredible day and make the most of the day.  Yet, keep in mind that you can make the choice, but you cannot choose the consequence of the choice. 

Let’s say a person decides to jump off the Empire State Building, and they make that choice, but they cannot choose the consequence.  They might hit the ground and bounce back up.  I doubt it, but it may be possible or they might hit the ground and splat.  You know what I’m saying?  You can choose the choice, but you cannot choose the consequence. 

So today, choose well.  Make a wise decision that you’re going to make this day the first day of the rest of your life, and then make this the rest of your life the best of your life.  Make it a day that you will say, that was a day that was worth living and i did what i needed to do to make that a great day if you do that you’re going to win more do it every day.   

