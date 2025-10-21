The Trump Admin’s Focus On Fertility Is All About Social Control

✕

The Trump administration’s focus on fertility issues and people having babies has little to do with family and everything to do with social control. Policies passed this year are anything but pro-family and represent a concerning trend toward pronatalism.

Making IVF more affordable alone isn’t an issue. People should be able to have families on their own terms and of their own design. But it’s yet another false crisis created by the administration to justify its racist, anti-immigration white nationalist agenda.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. even claimed that low fertility rates were a “national security issue.” Calling birth rates a matter of national security is code language for white people being scared they will be outnumbered.

The National Women’s Law Center released a report this summer focusing on the government’s growing nationalism. The report also connected the dots between the Trump administration’s current policies and Project 2025.

When rich white men get in the business of telling people they should have babies, be very concerned. From slavery to the forced sterilization programs in the 20th century, history is full of many instances of white supremacy attempting to control population and destiny.

Instead of policies like those advanced by Kennedy and Trump, the full weight and force of the federal government, and by extension our tax dollars, should resource families and communities working to provide a better way forward. With many SNAP recipients potentially out of funds as of November 1, anyone claiming to be pro-family would be working to make sure they had food access.

Leadership should be questioned if they claim to be pro-family but sit by while ACA subsidies expire, making health insurance unaffordable for millions. There are a lot of things we need to pay attention to right now. But these policies coming out of the White House and what they’re choosing to emphasize need to stay top of mind.

The right to have a baby or not, and by extension lead a family, should be pursued without government intervention. Black families and communities have never done well when the government decides whether or not we get to exist.

The Trump Admin’s Focus On Fertility Is All About Social Control was originally published on newsone.com