Listen Live
Local

The Worldwide Premiere of “Better Afterwhile”

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show
Source: Jason Davis / Getty

(Los Angeles, CA) – Multiple award-winning gospel recording artist, pastor, and radio host Donnie McClurkin is back with brand-new music after a ten-year hiatus. His most recent chart success came through his collaboration with VaShawn Mitchell on the #1 hit single “See the Goodness.” Released in 2023, the song soared to the top of the Billboard Gospel charts, marking another standout moment in McClurkin’s celebrated career.

Best known for timeless ballads like “Stand” and “We Fall Down”, McClurkin offers a fresh sound with “Better Afterwhile,” a mid-tempo, soul-stirring track written by McClurkin and produced by Tre’ Corley of Oak Tree Productions. The song blends the singer’s signature heartfelt delivery with an uplifting melody, that will resonate with longtime fans while drawing in a new generation of listeners.

McClurkin’s highly anticipated new single, “Better Afterwhile” (Camdon Music/FairTrade Services), rolled out with a worldwide premiere on iHeartRadio Thursday, October 16. A global debut on iHeartRadio, one of the largest and most influential music platforms in the world, ensures the song will reach millions of listeners across multiple formats and streaming channels, generating strong exposure, immediate fan engagement, and nationwide airplay momentum from the very first spin.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve released new music, but this song spoke to me,” says McClurkin. ‘Better Afterwhile’ is a reminder that no matter what we go through, the struggles, the heartbreak, the loss; things will get better in time. My prayer is that this song encourages people to keep moving forward and trust that joy is on the other side.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from Donnie McClurkin, and the wait is finally over. His brand-new single, “Better Afterwhile,” arrives with a wave of excitement, sparking anticipation for what’s to come. The song offers a powerful glimpse into McClurkin’s next chapter and sets the stage for FINALLY! his final recorded album scheduled for release in 2026.

In addition to his recording career, McClurkin has built a powerful platform through The Donnie McClurkin Radio Show, which debuted in 2006. Now heard in over 65 markets nationwide with a weekly audience of more than two million listeners, the show has become a staple of gospel and inspirational radio, extending McClurkin’s reach beyond the stage and into the daily lives of his audience. The award-winning program is widely considered the most successful in the history of the genre scoring the highest ratings in the nation’s biggest radio markets.

With its message of hope and perseverance, “Better Afterwhile” is more than a song, it’s a testimony and a bold beginning to McClurkin’s final recorded album project.

The Worldwide Premiere of “Better Afterwhile”  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Faith, Focus, Follow-Through: Dr. Willie Jolley’s Formula To Win Big

Elev8
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside

Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Years of Radio One

Elev8
Ruth & Boaz Atlanta Special Screening

From Pulpit To Netflix: DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

Elev8
Trending
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us [Gallery]

Entertainment

Isabel Davis Shares the Heart Behind Her Powerful New Single “Jesus”

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close