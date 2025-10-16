Adrian Anderson Launches KindnessLoveGlamour.com

Source: Mark Sullivan / Getty

Adrian Anderson, celebrated artist, entrepreneur, and former member of the Dove Award winning, Grammy nominated gospel group Trinitee 5:7, has officially launched KindnessLoveGlamour.com (KLG), a lifestyle brand co-founded with her sister Anita McClinton.

KLG intertwines heritage, beauty, style, and a commitment to community impact, honoring the timeless values of their mother, Juanita, and grandmother, affectionately called Mama Jewell.

KLG’s debut product line, Halo Tu’ Beauty, celebrates the elegance, wisdom, and grace of the Anderson McClinton matriarchs while infusing Adrian’s modern creative touch.

Designed to blend inner beauty with outward glamour, the collection encourages self-expression, individuality, and purposeful living.

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In an exclusive interview, Adrian shared the inspiration behind KLG, her transition from music to beauty, and her dedication to giving back.

“KLG was inspired by my mother Juanita and my grandmother, Mama Jewell,” Anderson said. “They taught me that beauty starts from within and is reflected in how you treat others. Kindness, Love, and Glamour are the pillars they lived by, and I wanted to create something that honors that legacy.”

Adrian’s career spans music/songwriting, corporate administration, beauty, and now lifestyle entrepreneurship. Before joining Trinitee 5:7, she worked as a makeup artist for brands including Estée Lauder and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Record labels, MTV, Television specials, Award shows, and more.

Through KLG, Adrian blends her passions for beauty, artistry, and community into a lifestyle brand that embodies purpose and elegance.

The debut Halo Tu’ Beauty Lip Gloss collection, KLG’s flagship line, embodies timeless style and sophistication while empowering individuals to embrace their inner and outer beauty. More products are coming in 2026.

KLG also reflects Adrian’s commitment to community, partnering with organizations like Alexandria House, a transitional housing program supporting families moving out of homelessness. The St. Emmanuel Baptist Church Children’s Nursery in Denton, Texas, also received support in honor of Adrian’s family heritage.

“Kindness, Love, and Glamour are qualities that define the women in my family and have shaped my life,” Anderson explained. “KLG is more than products, it’s a way of life, emphasizing kindness, love, and a touch of glamour in everything we do.”

The brand has already received acclaim, with Halo Tu’ Beauty lip glosses featured in gift bags at the Amazon MGM Studios Charley Pride Tribute Brunch, “I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration of Inclusion.”

Adrian Anderson Launches KindnessLoveGlamour.com was originally published on praiserichmond.com