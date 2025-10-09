THE 2026 SOAR AWARDS ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Chicago, IL – The 2026 SOAR Awards has announced the nominees for its 9th annual television taping which takes place on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Greenwood Oasis in Chicago, IL.

“This year we move beyond simply honoring legends to recognizing current gospel artists, influencers and podcast creators as well,” says SOAR Awards founder, Justin Francis. This year’s program will introduce nine competitive categories. The legendary CeCe Winans and quartet queen Lisa Knowles-Smith each earned three nominations. Social media phenom Madison Ryann Ward (currently on the airwaves with “Made New” duet with Jason Nelson) and Pastor Mike Jr. both earned two nominations. They will be honored alongside renowned vocalists Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond and Erica Campbell. They will also pay tribute to Pastor Chris Harris Sr. of the Bright Star Community Outreach in Chicago for his vast community philanthropy. There will be a special tribute to Bishop Leonard Scott, who specializes in recording hymns and who is also the founder of the oldest existing black gospel label in the USA, Tyscot Records. Scott’s tribute will celebrate Tyscot Records’ 50th Anniversary—a milestone moment in gospel music history.

Here are this year’s competitive nominations:

MOST PLAYED SONG OF THE YEAR

Amen -Pastor Mike Jr.

Goodness of God – Cece Winans

Promises – Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

Work It Out for Me – Zacardi Cortez

MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cece Winans

Lisa Knowles-Smith

Lisa Page Brooks

Pastor Mike Jr.

CHURCH ANTHEM OF THE YEAR

I Trust in God – Elevation Worship

Promises – Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

Goodness of God – CeCe Winans

P Slide (Music Only) – BBearded

Your Name – Jovonta Patton

Not Much Longer Now – Rich Tolbert, Jr.

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Preachers Talk – A Podcast

The Deep End with Lecrae

The William Moore Jr. Show

The Isaac Carree Show

The Jamal Bryant Podcast

FAN FAVORITE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Darrel Walls

Jabari Johnson

Lena Byrd-Miles

Madison Ryann Ward

Me’Kayla

Melvin Crispell III

Semaje

INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

Aldren McCullar

Deanna Dixon

Faith Jones

Jolie x Apparel

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Aldren McCullar

KevOnStage

Lexi

Notkarlton Banks

Will Johnson

BREAKOUT PREACHER OF THE YEAR

Howard John Wesley

Mark Moore

Phillip Anthony Mitchell

Valerie Moore

BREAKOUT ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Enrique Holmes

Jordan G. Welch

Madison Ryann ward

Nathan Davis Jr.

Sensere

The evening will be hosted by American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts and Billboard Music Award nominated gospel star, Kierra Sheard. Several leading artists have already been confirmed to perform. Gold-selling artists such as John P. Kee, Dante Bowe, Le’Andria Johnson and Anthony Brown & group therAPy will be joined by gospel crooner Jason Nelson and quartet queen Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Sisters for a night of dramatic performances.

The event takes place Monday, March 2, 2026, at Greenwood Oasis, 7621 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619. The pre-show starts at 5:30 PM and the main show starts at 7 PM. Tickets are available at https://soar.ticketlocity.com/browse

