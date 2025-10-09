THE 2026 SOAR AWARDS ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS
Chicago, IL – The 2026 SOAR Awards has announced the nominees for its 9th annual television taping which takes place on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Greenwood Oasis in Chicago, IL.
“This year we move beyond simply honoring legends to recognizing current gospel artists, influencers and podcast creators as well,” says SOAR Awards founder, Justin Francis. This year’s program will introduce nine competitive categories. The legendary CeCe Winans and quartet queen Lisa Knowles-Smith each earned three nominations. Social media phenom Madison Ryann Ward (currently on the airwaves with “Made New” duet with Jason Nelson) and Pastor Mike Jr. both earned two nominations. They will be honored alongside renowned vocalists Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond and Erica Campbell. They will also pay tribute to Pastor Chris Harris Sr. of the Bright Star Community Outreach in Chicago for his vast community philanthropy. There will be a special tribute to Bishop Leonard Scott, who specializes in recording hymns and who is also the founder of the oldest existing black gospel label in the USA, Tyscot Records. Scott’s tribute will celebrate Tyscot Records’ 50th Anniversary—a milestone moment in gospel music history.
Here are this year’s competitive nominations:
MOST PLAYED SONG OF THE YEAR
Amen -Pastor Mike Jr.
Goodness of God – Cece Winans
Promises – Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers
Work It Out for Me – Zacardi Cortez
MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cece Winans
Lisa Knowles-Smith
Lisa Page Brooks
Pastor Mike Jr.
CHURCH ANTHEM OF THE YEAR
I Trust in God – Elevation Worship
Promises – Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers
Goodness of God – CeCe Winans
P Slide (Music Only) – BBearded
Your Name – Jovonta Patton
Not Much Longer Now – Rich Tolbert, Jr.
PODCAST OF THE YEAR
Preachers Talk – A Podcast
The Deep End with Lecrae
The William Moore Jr. Show
The Isaac Carree Show
The Jamal Bryant Podcast
FAN FAVORITE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Darrel Walls
Jabari Johnson
Lena Byrd-Miles
Madison Ryann Ward
Me’Kayla
Melvin Crispell III
Semaje
INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR
Aldren McCullar
Deanna Dixon
Faith Jones
Jolie x Apparel
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Aldren McCullar
KevOnStage
Lexi
Notkarlton Banks
Will Johnson
BREAKOUT PREACHER OF THE YEAR
Howard John Wesley
Mark Moore
Phillip Anthony Mitchell
Valerie Moore
BREAKOUT ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Enrique Holmes
Jordan G. Welch
Madison Ryann ward
Nathan Davis Jr.
Sensere
The evening will be hosted by American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts and Billboard Music Award nominated gospel star, Kierra Sheard. Several leading artists have already been confirmed to perform. Gold-selling artists such as John P. Kee, Dante Bowe, Le’Andria Johnson and Anthony Brown & group therAPy will be joined by gospel crooner Jason Nelson and quartet queen Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Sisters for a night of dramatic performances.
The event takes place Monday, March 2, 2026, at Greenwood Oasis, 7621 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619. The pre-show starts at 5:30 PM and the main show starts at 7 PM. Tickets are available at https://soar.ticketlocity.com/browse
