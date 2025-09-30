Charlotte Man Charged in Woman’s Death at Local Hotel

Jeff Greenberg

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally shot at a southwest Charlotte hotel Friday morning.

Police say Darris Marshall shot Tiara Jackson around 9:30 a.m. at the Woodspring Suites on Deboer Avenue. Later, officers found Marshall at a separate location with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to WCCB.

According to CMPD Major Ryan Kendall, the shooting followed a disturbance or dispute between the two. Marshall is in custody as the investigation continues.

