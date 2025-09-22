Money Monday: Why Families Need to Complete the FAFSA Early

Source: R1 Digital / other

On “Money Monday,” Cheryl Jackson sat down with financial and legacy expert Jini Thornton to talk about the opening of FAFSA applications for the 2026–2027 academic year, which officially begins on October 1. Thornton explained that although it feels early, filing in October is critical because financial aid is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families who delay until spring often miss out on valuable funding opportunities. She pointed out that the application itself has become easier over the years, with fewer questions and a simpler format than in the past, making it more accessible to both students and parents. One of the biggest sources of confusion, Thornton said, is which tax return to use. Families must file using their 2023 tax return, not the most recent one. If a family’s income changed significantly in 2024 due to hardships such as job loss or medical issues, they can add that information to the application, but they should not substitute the later return for the required 2023 one.

Thornton also addressed the concern that many high school seniors have not yet decided which college they will attend. She made it clear that this should not stop anyone from applying now. Students can list up to 20 schools on the FAFSA, including in-state, out-of-state, and HBCUs, even if they are unsure whether they will actually apply to all of them. Those schools can be adjusted later, but submitting the application early is key. Thornton warned against two of the most common mistakes she sees families make: paying someone to fill out the FAFSA and waiting too long to submit. The form is completely free to complete, and while the technical deadline extends into June, the money is largely gone by then because it has already been awarded to students who applied in the fall.

Before wrapping up, Thornton encouraged listeners to stay connected with her on social media at @JiniThornton and to check out her podcast, The Think New Media Show, for more financial advice. Her message was clear: don’t wait until the last minute. File the FAFSA as soon as the application opens in October to make sure your student has the best chance at receiving the aid they need.

