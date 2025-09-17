Listen Live
Lifestyle

Dream It, Then Do It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Dream It, Then Do It”

 

Look, dreaming is important. Vision is important. But dream don’t work unless you do.  Too many people sit around waiting for success to knock on their door. But success doesn’t come to the passive, it comes with the persistent.  A dream without action is nothing more than a wish. When you match your dream with hard work, discipline and determination, then you create a destiny. The good news is you don’t have to do everything all at once. Just take one step today and another tomorrow and another the next day. Small, consistent action beats big, inconsistent effort every time. Remember, faith without works is dead. So keep the faith and also keep working hard and work hard to make your dream into a reality because you can do it.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Dream It, Then Do It | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Local

Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close