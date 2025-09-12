Tamela Mann Talks Faith, Family Battles & “Live, Breathe, Fight”

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

When Tamela Mann joins a conversation, her warmth and honesty immediately shine through. The Grammy-winning gospel artist and actress recently sat down with Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings to talk about her powerful new single, Live, Breathe, Fight, and the personal journey behind it.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Live, Breathe, Fight is about real experiences,” Mann explained. “These last three years have been really rough for me and my family. We faced challenges I never thought we would, even within our household. But in the middle of all of that, God reminded me—you still have to live, you still have to breathe, and you have to keep fighting.”

Her words reflect more than just a song—they capture a life lesson. Mann described moments of needing to step away, take deep breaths, and gather herself before choosing to keep going with faith and determination. “I wasn’t going to allow the enemy to destroy my family or my relationships. That’s where this song was born,” she added.

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As Erica pointed out, Tamela and her husband, David Mann, have become true innovators in entertainment. Beyond music, the couple has built a thriving brand that spans television, movies, YouTube shows, and even merchandising. When asked what’s next, Tamela shared that they are rebooting their beloved show Man Family Dinner on YouTube’s Man TV channel. Fans can also look forward to the launch of a new spice line, expanded episodes of Mama Mann’s Kitchen, and revisited tracks from her past albums that she hopes to bring back to life.

“We’ve been blessed with strength and creativity,” she said, “and I thank God for giving us new opportunities to keep going.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Throughout the interview, Tamela’s focus remained on faith. She humbly asked listeners to keep her in prayer, specifically that she continues to follow God’s direction and remain obedient to His guidance.

Related Article: David & Tamela Mann Open Up About the Toughest Moment In Their Marriage

Related Article: Tamela Mann Earns Two GMA Dove Awards Nominations

For fans eager to stay connected, Tamela and David remain active on Instagram and Facebook under David and Tamela Mann. On TikTok, they keep things a little more personal with their individual handles, The Real Tamela Mann and The Real David Mann.

As her new single continues to make waves, Mann hopes Live, Breathe, Fight encourages listeners to hold on, keep breathing, and never give up—no matter what battles life brings.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Tamela Mann Talks Faith, Family Battles & “Live, Breathe, Fight” was originally published on getuperica.com