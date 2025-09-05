Listen Live
United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Published on September 5, 2025

If there’s ever a time in this country to build community spirit, it’s now. With so many divisions and fissures cross the landscape of our nation, meaning dialogue and healthy interactions that uplift the human family is sorely needed. The United Way of Greater Charlotte hopes the Longest Table at Truist Field event will provide a space for new connections to flourish. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Jamese Ivy, Impact Officer at United Way of Greater Charlotte and Cassie Boesch, the organization’s Chief Marketing Officer about this upcoming event at the Truist Ball field.

