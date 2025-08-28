Aaron Cole Hits the Road on Tour, and Drops New Video

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nashville, TN (August 25, 2025) – Get ready to turn up in a city near you as Aaron Cole hits the road on tour this fall, and check out the music video drop for “Mercy,” his latest single from his upcoming EP Where Do We Go From Here?

Aaron Cole: “Mercy” (Music Video)

Aaron will take his new songs live on stage along with fan favorites, supporting Terrian on The Big God Tour. Tickets are on sale now for the 14-city tour around the country, which kicks off October 16th in Tulsa, OK and hits Fort Worth and San Antonio, TX, Atlanta, GA, Nashville and Memphis, TN, Cleveland, OH, Richmond, VA, Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY, among other cities. For tickets and more info, visit: https://www.iamaaroncole.com/.

Aaron’s new EP, Where Do We Go From Here? will be out on Friday, September 12th, and is available for pre-order now. The two-time Dove Award winner also celebrates a 2025 Dove Awards nomination, where his most recent 2024 full-length album Sorry, I Changed (Again) is nominated for Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year. The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held this fall on Tuesday, October 7th, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Separately, Aaron is featured on the newly-released song “The Way You Love” with xander., Timbaland, Jon Keith: https://lnk.to/TheWayYouLoveTRIBLAR.

Aaron Cole: Where Do We Go From Here? (EP Pre-order)

https://aaroncole.lnk.to/wheredowegopresavePR

Aaron Cole: Where Do We Go From Here? EP Track List

1. Family Made Me Rich

2. Nobody But God (ft. Parris Chariz and Jon Keith)

3. Man Above (ft. nobigdyl.)

4. Mercy

5. Metro (ft. Ty Brasel)

6. Memories (ft. Zacardi Cortez)

Aaron Cole, supporting Terrian on The Big God Tour

October 16th – Tulsa, OK

October 17th – Fort Worth, TX

October 19th – San Antonio, TX

October 23rd – Atlanta, GA

October 24th – Nashville, TN

October 25th – Memphis, TN

November 6th – South Bend, IN

November 7th – Cleveland, OH

November 8th – Louisville, KY

November 9th – Indianapolis, IN

November 16th – Charlotte, NC

November 19th – Richmond, VA

November 20th – Philadelphia, PA

November 22nd – New York, NY

About Aaron Cole

Aaron Cole’s musical journey began early at age 3 and released his first independent album at age 4. Continuing to hone his talents in songwriting and performing, he soon caught the attention of Christian music icon TobyMac, leading to his signing with Gotee Records at age 15. Aaron’s career thus far includes three #1 hit singles on Billboard Christian charts, two Dove Awards, and a Stellar Award nomination. He made history in 2019 with his debut album Not By Chance, as the first Christian hip-hop artist to win the Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. His second album was Two Up Two Down. 2024 was a prolific year with new releases including his third full-length album Sorry, I Changed, the deluxe album Sorry, I Changed (Again), and the 3-song EP OMARI, named for his newborn son. His music has been featured on ESPN, Fox Sports, and the Netflix series “On My Block.”

Get tour info and connect with Aaron Cole at: https://www.iamaaroncole.com/

