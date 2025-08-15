Workplace Comedy Churchy Season Two Returns

Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2025 – BET Media Group announced today that the hit BET+ Original Series Churchy will return for its highly anticipated second season on August 21, with all 10 episodes available to stream at once. The breakout comedy made waves in its debut, becoming the most-watched scripted comedy on the platform during its premiere week. In addition, BET has greenlit The Hospital, another original series from the creative mind of comedian Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks.



In Churchy, Fredericks will reprise his role as Pastor Corey Carr Jr., who inherits leadership of Bethlehem Temple, along with a surprise book of debts. He and his wildly unqualified church crew must navigate the daily headaches of ministry life, all while fending off a vengeful rival’s plan to replace the church with a trampoline park.



Returning Churchy series regulars include Mark JP Hood, Lexi Allen, and Anthony Elfonzia, Quin Walters, Tahir Moore, alongside new additions Jasmine Luv, and Nic Few. Guest stars for the second season include Tabitha Brown, Kirk Franklin, Keith Lee, and Tony Baker.



The Hospital, a new satirical sketch comedy series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when you mix improv comedy with ‘total medical negligence,’ will premiere on BET linear on September 10.



Set inside the ‘most incompetent medical facility in the country,’ and mostly improvised, the four-episode series, The Hospital, is performed by a mix of established and emerging comedic actors, stand-up comedians, and social media stars.



The Hospital stars Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks, Tony Baker, Chris “CP” Powell, D’Lai, Dinora Walcott, Quin Walters, Tahir Moore, Candice Renee, Tamara Jade, Patrick Cloud, Mel Mitchell, Jordan Conley, Loren Lott, and Jazmine Robinson.



BET‘s relationship with Fredericks is a key example of its strategy to leverage the creator economy for longer-form content by giving a broader platform to talents originating as social and digital first. As evident with Churchy and The Hospital being placed in the traditional fall TV lineup, Fredericks’ brand of outlandish and relatable humor is resonating with existing audiences and gaining broader reach, which also benefits the network.

Workplace Comedy Churchy Season Two Returns was originally published on praiserichmond.com