Listen Live
Local

Workplace Comedy Churchy Season Two Returns

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Woman Evolve 2025
Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2025 – BET Media Group announced today that the hit BET+ Original Series Churchy will return for its highly anticipated second season on August 21, with all 10 episodes available to stream at once. The breakout comedy made waves in its debut, becoming the most-watched scripted comedy on the platform during its premiere week. In addition, BET has greenlit The Hospital, another original series from the creative mind of comedian Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks.

In Churchy, Fredericks will reprise his role as Pastor Corey Carr Jr., who inherits leadership of Bethlehem Temple, along with a surprise book of debts. He and his wildly unqualified church crew must navigate the daily headaches of ministry life, all while fending off a vengeful rival’s plan to replace the church with a trampoline park. 

Returning Churchy series regulars include Mark JP Hood, Lexi Allen, and Anthony Elfonzia, Quin Walters, Tahir Moore, alongside new additions Jasmine Luv, and Nic Few. Guest stars for the second season include Tabitha Brown, Kirk Franklin, Keith Lee, and Tony Baker.

The Hospital, a new satirical sketch comedy series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when you mix improv comedy with ‘total medical negligence,’ will premiere on BET linear on September 10.

Set inside the ‘most incompetent medical facility in the country,’ and mostly improvised, the four-episode series, The Hospital, is performed by a mix of established and emerging comedic actors, stand-up comedians, and social media stars.

The Hospital stars Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks, Tony Baker, Chris “CP” Powell, D’Lai, Dinora Walcott, Quin Walters, Tahir Moore, Candice Renee, Tamara Jade, Patrick Cloud, Mel Mitchell, Jordan Conley, Loren Lott, and Jazmine Robinson.

BET‘s relationship with Fredericks is a key example of its strategy to leverage the creator economy for longer-form content by giving a broader platform to talents originating as social and digital first. As evident with Churchy and The Hospital being placed in the traditional fall TV lineup, Fredericks’ brand of outlandish and relatable humor is resonating with existing audiences and gaining broader reach, which also benefits the network. 

Workplace Comedy Churchy Season Two Returns  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close