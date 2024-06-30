Listen Live
Authorities Emphasize Water and Boat Safety Before Fourth of July

Published on June 30, 2024

4th of July Background Design.

Source: Be Pro / Getty

The Fourth of July is less than a week away, and thousands are gearing up to cool off this weekend on the water, with many renting boats on local lakes and rivers.

According to WCCB, law enforcement in Mecklenburg County report an uptick in unsafe behavior. Officers like Sampson Parker are patrolling to ensure a smooth experience.

Despite clouds and a chance of storms, some ventured onto Lake Norman Friday afternoon. Parker conducts swift safety checks for life jackets, fire extinguishers, and proper registration. He issues verbal warnings to compliant boaters but warns of stricter enforcement ahead this weekend.

Read the full story here

