Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donations

For people with Sickle disease, thousands of blood transfusions can occur in their life time. With African Americans being disproportionately impacted by Sickle Cell disease, it’s critical that a robust blood supply is available to alleviate the debilitating pain associated the disease. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talked with Hope Martin, American Red Cross ‘Emerging Markets Account Manager’ and Vesha James, whose 13 year old son grapples with Sickle Cell disease.
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Money Management Tips From Scripture
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
Sister's Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man
-
EXCLUSIVE Album Release & Birthday Party for Pastor Deitrick Haddon
-
UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition