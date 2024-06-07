Listen Live
Health

Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donations

Published on June 7, 2024

Vesha James and Hope Martin

Source: Vesha James and Hope Martin / Ron Holland

For people with Sickle disease, thousands of blood transfusions can occur in their life time.  With African Americans being disproportionately impacted by Sickle Cell disease, it’s critical that a robust blood supply is available to alleviate the debilitating pain associated the disease.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talked with Hope Martin, American Red Cross ‘Emerging Markets Account Manager’ and Vesha James, whose 13 year old son grapples with Sickle Cell disease.

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

